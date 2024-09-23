Should Rockets Consider Reunion With Former Forward?
The Houston Rockets have an extra roster spot to work with after AJ Griffin made the decision to step away from basketball. Could the club be in for a reunion with a former forward?
The Rockets are looking to make the playoffs. They've failed to do so since James Harden was traded from the franchise in 2021. Returning to the postseason is a clear focus for the organization, and making small tweaks to allow the team to do so will be crucial.
Could Houston sign free agent forward Robert Covington to the squad? The pairing could make sense.
If the Rockets want to boost their chances of winning in the short term while avoiding any future-altering transactions, leaning into a style they've been establishing could be beneficial. Last season, their defense improved in a big way.
Covington, while not the best individual defender, is great at playing team defense and overall elevating a team on that side of the ball. He's also played within the Rockets franchise while making a big impact.
Since spending time with the Rockets, Covington has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Now 33-years-old, the forward would not only add to the defensive identity of the team, but he'd provide a familiar veteran presence to continue solidifying the team as a potential playoff candidate.
Again, huge moves might not be needed for Houston. The natural development of the young core could help the 41-win Rockets to another leap this season. Adding rookie guard Reed Sheppard to the mix, too, might be enough to make the playoffs.
Covington's role in Houston wouldn't be too large this time around. Having a guy like Jabari Smith Jr. in town, there isn't a glaring need for Covington on the court, but he'd certainly fit into the culture.
