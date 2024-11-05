Should Rockets Trade for Heat Star Jimmy Butler?
The Houston Rockets are in the market to trade for an established star, making them a potential option to trade for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Butler, 35, could become a free agent this summer if he opts out of his $52 million player option, making him a trade candidate for the Heat and an option for the Rockets, according to Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes.
"Houston has a glut of young players who need rotation minutes and may not be able to accommodate them this season. Butler could be had for two or three of them in a consolidation trade. The trick would be figuring out which combination of Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason or Cam Whitmore would be outgoing," Hughes writes. "The Rockets should probably take Thompson, Sheppard and Smith off the table. Eason or Whitmore could still have enough appeal to the Heat (if they have no future plans for Butler) to get Houston the veteran star it currently lacks."
The Rockets have a few players that they could trade to the Heat for Butler, but parting ways with any of the team's young players for an aging star before they become an established playoff contender would be an opportunity wasted.
Houston needs to ensure that it is ready to make a leap as a contender before trading for any star, because the only way a deal of this magnitude works for the Rockets is if they come out of it with a championship.
