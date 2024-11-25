Inside The Rockets

Should Rockets Worry After Loss to Blazers?

The Houston Rockets suffered a bad loss against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA;Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) blocks Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) shot in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are picking up the pieces after a 104-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night inside Toyota Center.

The loss came 24 hours after the Rockets devoured the Blazers by 28 points in their Emirates NBA Cup game.

The Blazers adjusted nicely and figured out some of their problems as they beat the Rockets in their own building. But should the Rockets be concerned after not adjusting in return?

Losses like this aren't new for the Rockets. The team lost games that it shouldn't have against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs earlier in the year.

In an 82-game season, it's difficult to turn it on every night. Even teams like the Blazers have hoopers wanting to beat the opponent every night, and they are extremely capable.

But the Rockets are in a position to where they can win most games as long as they execute their plan. Simply put, the Rockets beat themselves.

The Blazers played well, but the Rockets also were very poor shooters. Houston shot 35.6 percent from the floor and just 25 percent from distance. In comparison, the Rockets made over 45 percent of their shots and 35 percent from beyond the 3-point line the night before.

Poor shooting nights happen and sometimes teams that shouldn't beat you do. As long as the Rockets don't let the problems linger, there isn't much cause for concern.

