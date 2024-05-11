Should Rockets Sign Klay Thompson In Free Agency?
Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson has been a thorn in the side of the Houston Rockets franchise for years. However, given that Thompson will likely depart from the Warriors this offseason, the future Hall of Famer should be near the top of the Rockets' wishlist.
The Rockets finished the 2023-24 season as a subpar 3-point shooting team. They shot 35.2 percent from behind the arc, finishing the season ranked 23rd. Although general manager Rafael Stone says he "likes" the current roster that went 41-41, improving Houston's 3-point shooting should be his top objective when re-tooling the roster for next season.
Thompson may not be the 3-point shooter who kept eliminating the Rockets in his prime. However, he is still a solid option who can help Houston improve their shooting.
This past season, while averaging 17.9 points, Thompson shot 38.7 percent from behind the arc. Given that Fred VanVleet also shot 38.7 percent to lead the Rockets, Thompson would easily take the helm as Houston's best 3-point shooter.
The one thing that would prevent the Rockets from pursuing Thompson is his desire to land a big payday. Houston has less cap space than the previous season, making a deal with Thompson nearly impossible.
Thompson is 34 years old and entering the final years of his Hall of Fame career. He began his career in 2011 as a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) by the Warriors.
