Should the Rockets Go After Heat Forward Jimmy Butler?
The Houston Rockets have long been linked to Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, and Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz believes the All-Star player could be ready for a move to his hometown in Texas. Butler turns 35 this month, and will play this season with the Heat, but has a $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season.
Butler and Miami failed to reach a contract extension this offseason, which should be something to note if you're a team eyeing No. 22. He hasn't been a spectacular regular-season performer, but when the playoffs come around, the Heat are no joke, as Butler led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances in the last five seasons, as well as three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.
It's certainly enticing. Butler would be a veteran leader and star surrounded by a young core, but there are some caveats. For one, Butler's age is already a concern. He doesn't have much time left in the NBA, and whatever contract he receives next should be his last. If Houston were to acquire him, he would be received and extended at anywhere between 35 and 37 years old, depending on if he plays out his contract with Miami.
It just so happens that much of the Rocket's young core is also expected to hit free agency between next offseason and 2026, which should be their top priority. Butler's age wouldn't be a concern if Houston didn't already have to worry about extensions for players like Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, and other young players.
On top of that, Butler doesn't make this current Houston roster a contender, as they haven't even seen the Play-In Tournament yet. As he gets older, Butler isn't getting any better or more athletic, which should be another turnoff for the Rockets.
How much does Butler really move the needle? Not much, given his age, and the loaded Western Conference Houston finds itself in. The Rockets should be focused on building this young core surrounded by the veteran talent they already have.
