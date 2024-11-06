Spurs vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are facing off against the San Antonio Spurs for the third time in just the first two weeks of the season.
The Rockets and Spurs held a two-game series late last month at the Frost Bank Center, which saw the two teams split the pair of contests.
Now, one team will look to take the season series lead in the first game between the two rivals in Houston.
Things got chippy, especially in the last meeting between the two teams, so fireworks could be on tap tonight somewhere in Toyota Center.
Since last playing the Spurs, the Rockets have won two of their last three games. Their only loss came in overtime against the Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 2-2, picking up wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz while losing to the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Clippers.
Spurs vs. Rockets Information
- Date: Wednesday, November 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Spurs vs. Rockets Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Tre Jones (OUT - ankle)
- SG Devin Vassell (OUT - foot)
- PF Jeremy Sochan (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Spurs vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
- PG Chris Paul
- SG Julian Champagnie
- SF Harrison Barnes
- PF Jeremy Sochan
- C Victor Wembanyama
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.