Steven Adams Compares Dillon Brooks to NBA Legend, Future Hall of Famer
In many regards, Dillon Brooks is a bit of an acquired taste.
Not everyone likes him. And even fewer can handle his personality.
But his teammates love him, because he lays it all on the line. Steven Adams, who played with Brooks when the two played for the Memphis Grizzlies, became the latest to defend the wing, joining Amen Thompson.
Adams was on the The Morning Shift and shared his thoughts on his Rockets teammate, comparing him to Russell Westbrook, who he played with during Westbrook's prime.
"He’s cool. Super nice guy off the court… It reminds me of Russ (Westbrook) lowkey. Everyone’s got this court persona, and (people) think that that’s how they are all the time, and it’s not. It’s literally like a switch.
So, like Dillon, you’re playing 82 games, and this guy comes in hot every game. It actually helps him out, psyches him up, it actually gets him prepared to play the game. That game, that night… That’s the type of player you want on your side."
Adams and Brooks played together from 2021-23, helping the Grizzlies capture the second seed in the Western Conference each year. Adams was traded to the Rockets at the trade deadline last season, giving the franchise a defensive enforcer, much like Brooks.
