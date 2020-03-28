The NBA's coronavirus suspension is approaching its third week, and the league has not set a return date as the United States battles a growing pandemic. But Rockets CEO Tad Brown believes there's a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

"I do feel that we’re going to get this season in, and I do feel that we’re going to have regular-season games," Brown told RocketsWire's Ben DuBose on Friday. "I do feel that we’re going to get the playoffs. It may take a little longer than originally planned. But we’re going to do the right things."

Brown believes the 2019-20 season will return, though he did provide caution on assuming a speedy return to play. The NBA will continue to "rely on the health professionals," per Brown, only restarting game action when the environment is deemed safe "for our players, for our coaches, and for the people who are involved in those games."

The Rockets have stayed active in fighting the coronavirus during the league's suspension. Russell Westbrook has been raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, while Ben McLemore is partnering with manufacturer C3 to provide N95 respirator masks to those in need. Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni also chipped in on Friday as he donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

Houston sat No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 when the NBA officially suspended play on March 11. The Rockets would face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs if the NBA opted to go right into the postseason after its return from hiatus. The league has not targeted a return date, though games will likely have to be completed by the end of August.