InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Rockets CEO Tad Brown: 'We're Going to Get This Season' Despite Coronavirus Suspension

Michael Shapiro

The NBA's coronavirus suspension is approaching its third week, and the league has not set a return date as the United States battles a growing pandemic. But Rockets CEO Tad Brown believes there's a potential light at the end of the tunnel.

"I do feel that we’re going to get this season in, and I do feel that we’re going to have regular-season games," Brown told RocketsWire's Ben DuBose on Friday. "I do feel that we’re going to get the playoffs. It may take a little longer than originally planned. But we’re going to do the right things."

Brown believes the 2019-20 season will return, though he did provide caution on assuming a speedy return to play. The NBA will continue to "rely on the health professionals," per Brown, only restarting game action when the environment is deemed safe "for our players, for our coaches, and for the people who are involved in those games."

The Rockets have stayed active in fighting the coronavirus during the league's suspension. Russell Westbrook has been raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, while Ben McLemore is partnering with manufacturer C3 to provide N95 respirator masks to those in need. Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni also chipped in on Friday as he donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. 

Houston sat No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24 when the NBA officially suspended play on March 11. The Rockets would face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs if the NBA opted to go right into the postseason after its return from hiatus. The league has not targeted a return date, though games will likely have to be completed by the end of August. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

P.J. Tucker Ponders Harden vs. Westbrook 1-on-1 Matchup

Tucker: "Out the gate, Russ is going to come playing so hard and James is going be just chilling."

Michael Shapiro

Giannis Says James Harden is Hardest Player to Guard

Antetokounmpo and Harden exchanged verbal jabs in February after the Bucks star said his team was targeting Harden in the All-Star Game.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Air Documentary Reliving 22-Game Win Streak

The Rockets will host a virtual watch party on March 29 for "Where Amazing Happened" a documentary detailing Houston's 22-game win streak in 2007-08.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Donates $100,000 to Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund

D'Antoni: "The whole community has to band together an do what we can do."

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Promotes Angeleno Campaign on Good Morning America

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, are raising money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore Gathers Respirator Masks During COVID-19 Crisis

Houston's guard has partnered with C3 International to purchase and donate N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden, Russell Westbrook Await Olympic Return in 2021

Both Harden and Westbrook will be eyeing their second Olympic gold medals if they are on Team USA in 2021.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Manage COVID-19 Hiatus: 'Harder Than the Lockout'

Rockets trainer and vice president Keith Jones: "Getting their bodies conditioned to play again, we're going to need some time."

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Raises Money For Angeleno Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, are looking to raise money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles during the coronavirus crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Coronavirus Could Cause 'Record' Salary Cap Drop

The NBA could reportedly lose up to $1.2 billion if the entire 2019-20 season is canceled.

Michael Shapiro