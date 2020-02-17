James Harden was prominently featured near the end of Team Lebron's 157-155 All-Star Game win on Sunday, and it was no accident on the defensive end.

Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his team’s offensive strategy down the stretch postgame, noting their desire to isolate again Harden.

"Offensively, we were just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s who we thought we had an opportunity to score on.”

Team Giannis’ decision didn’t pay off. Harden stonewalled Pascal Siakam on a pair of fourth-quarter post-ups, and he forced a Kyle Lowry miss with Team LeBron up 154-153. When Harden's teams needed a stop late, the 2017-18 MVP delivered.

Perhaps Antetokounmpo would have been well served by a quick analytics lesson before squaring off against Team LeBron on Sunday. Harden is allowing just 0.87 points per isolation possession this season, and he’s been downright dominant as a post defender. Harden has limited opponents to just 0.55 points per post-up in 2019-20, the best mark among the 97 players to log 30 defensive post possessions.

Harden had a chance to clinch the All-Star Game after his stingy defensive effort. The NBA’s scoring leader banged home what appeared to be the game-winning triple with Team LeBron up 154-153, but the officials called a charge on Harden as he was defended by Lowry.

Harden’s turnover didn’t cost Team LeBron as Team Giannis struggled to score. Anthony Davis sealed the victory with a free throw after a foul by Lowry, finishing one of the most memorable All-Star Games in NBA history. Harden finished the contest with 11 points on nine shots, while teammate (and two-time All-Star Game MVP) Russell Westbrook scored just six points on 2-10 from the field.