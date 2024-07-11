Team USA Opens USA Basketball Showcase vs. Rockets' Dillon Brooks and Canada
The Houston Rockets will be on display during the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer, with Dillon Brooks competing with Team Canada. But Wednesday night, Brooks will be in action against Team USA inside the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
The game will serve as a rematch of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Brooks led Canada to a 127-118 victory over Team USA in August. He scored 39 points in the medal game, where Canada took home the bronze medal.
Brooks played a significant role in the Rockets' 41-41 record during the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 12.7 points on 42.8 percent shooting from the field across 72 games. He scored a season-best 29 points in Houston's 11-point defeat to the Dallas Mavericks in April.
Brooks will play alongside league MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is coming off a career year with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He averaged 30.1 points on 53.5 percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent shooting from behind the arc. He also added 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
Kelly Olynyk and RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors and Thunder's Luguentz Dort will play alongside Brooks. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James will headline Team USA. Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum will play for Team USA following their 2024 championship run with the Boston Celtics.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.