The NBA will allow teams to open practice facilities in, "cities and states where local governments have eased stay-at-home orders," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The policy will begin on May 1, per Wojnarowski. Teams will be able to open their facilities for individual workouts, though large workouts reportedly remain "prohibited."

Georgia is one state beginning to open certain businesses, and Texas could shortly follow suit. But that doesn't necessarily mean players will be allowed to practice at their own accord.

"Organizations wants players in safe [and] clean team environments, not a fitness center in suburban Atlanta," Wojnarowski wrote on Saturday.

The Rockets have made a concerted effort to stay in shape without their practice facility during the NBA's coronavirus hiatus. Rockets director of athletic performance Javair Gillett has stayed in daily communication with players, and the organization has sent out resistance bands and other workout equipment. Point guard Russell Westbrook showed off his own workout routine on Thursday.

The NBA's decision doesn't mean play will resume anytime soon, per Wojnarowski. But as some players sit through the suspension without a hoop at their home, opening gyms has become a priority. Thunder point guard Chris Paul acknowledged the potential inequity among players on Wednesday, stressing the need for a multi-week warmup period before games begin.

"This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don't," Paul said, per ESPN's Royce Young. "Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run."

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has been no return date set, though the league continues to explore potential contingencies for a resumption of play.