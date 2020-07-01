Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha will opt-out of the resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Houston now has an open roster spot following Sefolosha's decision to skip the rest of the season.

Sefolosha is the latest in a growing list of players to opt out for the rest of the season. Nets forward Wilson Chandler and center DeAndre Jordan decided to sit out the season this week, and Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza did the same on June 22.

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets, though he did not play in seven of Houston's last nine games before the COVID-19 suspension.

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday he expects to have all players on Houston's roster available for Orlando. But even after Sefolosha's unexpected departure, Houston remains stacked on the wing ahead of the 2020 playoffs. The Rockets acquired Robert Covington and DeMarre Carroll in February, and Jeff Green adds additional size in the frontcourt. Sefolosha's departure doesn't impact Houston's title hopes to a significant degree.

The Rockets have made the playoffs in eight straight years in the James Harden era, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018. Houston currently sits No. 6 in the West at 40–24, tied with the Thunder and one game back of the Jazz for the No. 4 seed.

Harden and Co. will resume the 2019-20 season on July 31 as they face the Mavericks at 8 p.m. CT.