InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Report: Rockets Forward Thabo Sefolosha Opts Out of NBA Restart

Michael Shapiro

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha will opt-out of the resumption of the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Houston now has an open roster spot following Sefolosha's decision to skip the rest of the season. 

Sefolosha is the latest in a growing list of players to opt out for the rest of the season. Nets forward Wilson Chandler and center DeAndre Jordan decided to sit out the season this week, and Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza did the same on June 22. 

The 14-year veteran is averaging 10.6 minutes and 2.2 points per game in his first season with the Rockets, though he did not play in seven of Houston's last nine games before the COVID-19 suspension. 

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Wednesday he expects to have all players on Houston's roster available for Orlando. But even after Sefolosha's unexpected departure, Houston remains stacked on the wing ahead of the 2020 playoffs. The Rockets acquired Robert Covington and DeMarre Carroll in February, and Jeff Green adds additional size in the frontcourt. Sefolosha's departure doesn't impact Houston's title hopes to a significant degree. 

The Rockets have made the playoffs in eight straight years in the James Harden era, reaching the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018. Houston currently sits No. 6 in the West at 40–24, tied with the Thunder and one game back of the Jazz for the No. 4 seed. 

Harden and Co. will resume the 2019-20 season on July 31 as they face the Mavericks at 8 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Won't Use Names of Deceased People on Jerseys

The NBA will allow players to replace their last name on the back of jerseys with statements supporting social justice.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Plans to Coach From Sideline in Orlando

D'Antoni said he's heard "crickets" from the NBA regarding his ability to coach the Rockets from the sideline despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Michael Shapiro

Silver: NBA Will End Season if COVID-19 Cases Rise in Bubble

Silver: "If we had a lot of cases, we are going to stop. You cannot run from this virus."

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: 2020 Playoffs Among 'Toughest' in NBA History

Rivers: "Whoever wins should have an asterisk next [to] it. But only for it being one of the toughest championships ever won."

Michael Shapiro

Can Ben McLemore Keep His Spot in Houston's Playoff Rotation?

McLemore is shooting 39.5% from three this season, but his 109.4 defensive rating ranks third-worst among Rockets' rotation players.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Gives Rockets 15% Chance to Reach NBA Finals

Only the Lakers and Clippers have a better chance at reaching the Finals in the Western Conference, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Court Sidelines

"Black Lives Matter" will reportedly be written on the sidelines of all three arenas in use at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Who is the Rockets' Ideal First Round Opponent?

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, slated to face the Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Schedule Released for Remainder of 2019-20 Season

Houston will resume its season with a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

How Russell Westbrook's Reformation Changed Houston's Season

Westbrook has been the Rockets' most effective player since Jan. 1, averaging 32.3 points and 6.9 assists per game in his last 20 contests.

Michael Shapiro