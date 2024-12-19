The Houston Rockets Can't Take the New Orleans Pelicans Lightly
The Houston Rockets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, a team that currently has the second-worst record in the league. The Pelicans, plagued by injuries to key players like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram throughout the season, entered the Toyota Center with a record of 5-22. This matchup is a classic example of a trap game, a situation the Rockets have struggled with over the past two seasons.
The Rockets came closer to making the playoffs than they had in years toward the end of their 11-game winning streak. At one point, they were just half a game out of the last play-in spot for the 2023-24 season.
Even though the Rockets faltered in the last few weeks of the season, they were able to see what it would take to make the playoffs. The Rockets finished 41-41 and five games behind 10th-place Golden State, but the team felt they let several winnable games slip through their fingers during the season.
Head coach Ime Udoka has spoken recently about how the Rockets should have more wins than they have so far this season. After one of the Rockets' recent wins, Udoka spoke about one loss in particular that has stayed with him and the team.
Prior to the Rockets ending their 15-game losing streak to the Warriors, they lost a heartbreaking game in San Francisco 99-93. Losing to the Warriors itself isn't a surprise, but losing to a Warriors team without Steph Curry and Draymond Green did come as a shock.
The Rockets have had a few other winnable games turn into losses this season. Opening night, the Rockets lost to the Charlotte Hornets who are now 7-19 on the season and at the time were without two starters.
The Rockets dropped an early game to the San Antonio Spurs, who are better this season (13-13) but still a level below the Rockets. Outside of the 99-93 loss to the Warriors, the 104-98 loss to the Portland Trailblazers goes down as one of the worst losses of the season.
In a competitive Western Conference, one game could determine if you are in the playoffs or have to win one or two play-in games to make the playoffs. As of today's writing, the Rockets are third in the Western Conference but only three games in the loss column ahead of the tenth-place Los Angeles Lakers.
Thursday night's matchup against the Pelicans is a game the Rockets cannot afford to take for granted. Although the Rockets' upcoming schedule looks easier on paper, they must approach each game with the same intensity and focus they displayed during the NBA Cup.
The Rockets look to get back in the win column Thursday night as they host the New Orleans Pelicans.
