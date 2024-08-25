The Houston Rockets' Journey to Rebuilding Post-James Harden
The Houston Rockets have undergone a significant transformation since trading former superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021. This marked the beginning of a new era focused on rebuilding and developing young talent.
Under the guidance of General Manager Rafael Stone, the Rockets have strategically acquired draft assets and young players to build a foundation for the future. The 2021 NBA Draft was a pivotal moment, with the Rockets selecting Jalen Green as the second overall pick. Green, known for his scoring prowess and athleticism, quickly became a cornerstone of the team’s rebuilding efforts.
Alongside Green, Alperen Şengün was taken in the first round, and has since developed into one of the best young talents in the NBA. Şengün, a versatile big man, has impressed with his basketball IQ and skill set,
In addition to Green and Şengün, the Rockets selected Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Eason has been an efficient rebounder in his role with Houston, while Smith Jr. has filled in as a complementary piece to Green and Şengün.
The young core was nearly rounded out in 2023 after Houston selected Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore in the first round of last year's draft. Thompson showed he can be a Swiss Army knife for the Rockets, playing big minutes early in his career, while Whitmore has taken advantage of his time, scoring at a high volume.
The Rockets have also made strategic moves in free agency and trades to complement their young core. The acquisition of veteran players like Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams provided valuable mentorship and stability during the early stages of the rebuild. This resulted in a 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024, as the Rockets went 41-41 last season.
Head coach Ime Udoka has played a crucial role in the Rockets’ rebuilding process, emphasizing player development and creating a culture of hard work and resilience. Despite facing challenges and growing pains on offense, the Rockets have shown glimpses of their potential, with their young stars making significant strides each season, and the defense being one of the best in the league.
Looking ahead, the Rockets are well-positioned for future success with a plethora of draft capital and a promising young core. They selected Reed Sheppard with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he's already shown promise after stealing the show in the NBA Summer League. Houston's commitment to player development and smart roster moves bodes well for their long-term prospects.
