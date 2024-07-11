The Houston Rockets Should Not Consider Trading Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun has been in trade rumors as of late, as it was reported by the New York Post's Marc Berman that the New York Knicks have been interested in trading for the Turkish center as of late.
Sengun was the star of Houston's 41-41 season, and the team's leader in points per game and rebounds per game, averaging 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds. The 21-year-old immediately made an impact in Houston after being drafted in 2022.
The Rockets have been rebuilding since the departure of James Harden in 2021. They've drafted players with elite potential, including Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard. Solid free agent signings such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are there to support these young players with veteran leadership.
It's clear that a culture is building in Houston. Led by coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets have emphasized defense and hustle, while using the young guys to run in transition. To trade your star player, and an efficient one at that, wouldn't make sense for a team with a large window to make the postseason. Sengun can be the guy to help get them there with this team.
The Rockets have gotten better every year, moving from a bottom-feeder to a Play-In contender, with the potential to make the postseason in 2024-25. To trade Sengun would be to shake up their momentum and take too much of a gamble. Unless they receive a Godfather offer, talks with New York to deal Sengun should subside.
