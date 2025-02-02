The League Is Watching Houston’s Progression
The Houston Rockets are the talk of the town this season. They've had more nationally televised games and recognition than they've received in the past several seasons. The increased exposure is justified; the team has a narrow lead for the Western Conference's second seed with just a few games left until the All-Star break. Their performance this season has given the team a national spotlight that has a chance to grow brighter before the season concludes.
The national media focuses mainly on the performance of Houston's young players. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson are the names that are often discussed during conversations about the Rockets' performance. Houston's young players are driving the team's improvement this season, so they dominate the discussion for good reason. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore also deserve mention for their contributions, as the combination of youth is part of one of the deepest squads in the NBA.
Individual improvements helped the team take a big jump this season, now just nine wins away from matching their win total from last season.
Sengun has become a legitimate anchor for a high-quality defense. He improved his quickness and anticipation to do more on the defensive end than drop back into coverage in the paint. He's also gotten stronger this season, taking on big, physical low-post players in the paint and making things difficult at the rim. His performance at the rim is a major improvement, deterring driving players who enter the paint.
The other side of the court is where running mate Jalen Green has developed the most. Green has improved as a consistent scorer, eliminating many of his lowest performances. He's contributing on offense even when his jump shot isn't falling consistently which is a major development. He's got moments of high-quality ball security, but limiting turnovers is something he'll have to continue developing. Green's defense has also taken a step forward this season. He's no longer the weak link to the Rockets' defense. Green can hold his own when teams seek to create a matchup that allows them to attack him.
Thompson came into the league ready to play big-league defense. The only thing that has changed for him defensively is now being counted on to take on the most difficult assignment on that side of the court. His offense is what has taken his game to a new level. Thompson is an elite slasher and makes timely cuts to the basket when a teammate has the ball. His mid-range shot shows promise, especially on the move, but his three-point shot still has some progress before it's a genuine weapon.
Each of Houston's top young players has spent time in the limelight this season with features, interviews, and trending social media posts. The NBA is looking to see how the Rockets continue to develop this season. Houston has already taken a leap this season, and it's garnered some national attention. The Rockets could gain more attention by the end of the season too.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.