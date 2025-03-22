The Rockets Are Feeling Healthy Entering the Season’s Last Games
Amen Thompson's first game back from injury was against the Miami Heat as the Houston Rockets clinched a tight victory. With his return, the Rockets are healthier than they've been in weeks. Houston's health is a factor that could benefit the team as they enter the late stages of the regular season. Staying injury-free is especially important in the postseason, where the healthiest team often wins.
The Rockets have struggled with injuries since the beginning of 2025. They've dealt with injuries to Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Fred VanVleet. These players make significant contributions to the team's success and are likely to play big minutes in the postseason.
Houston's play improved as players returned to the lineup.
Smith Jr. missed significant time after breaking his left hand to start 2025. One of the main things the Rockets missed about Smith's contributions was his ability to stretch the floor on offense and use his length and quickness on defense. He is an effective small-ball backup five, and he has a unique skill set from the team's other big men.
Thompson's absence left the Rockets without their best athlete and one of their most active defenders. He's proven to be a capable scorer, using his size and quickness to get to the paint and finish near the rim. Thompson is even developing a mid-range shot off the dribble. More consistency with his jump shot would make Thompson one of the best players in the league. Even if a consistent shot never develops, he's solidified as one of the league's best wing defenders.
Houston has several elite wing defenders, including Tari Eason, who is getting his opportunity to run with the starters after the injuries to Smith Jr. and Thompson.
Eason has taken advantage of his chances with the starting lineup. He helps the team begin games with energy as his active effort defensively and on the glass rubs off on the rest of the starters. This is especially important for young stars Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, who have disengaged from games in the past when things haven't gone their way. Eason makes his own luck with active and persistent hands, and he creates havoc on opposing team's offenses with his defensive playmaking.
The trio of Eason, Thompson, and Smith Jr. combine with Dillon Brooks' defensive prowess to create one of the most lethal defenses in the NBA. However, scoring is a necessity in the playoffs, and VanVleet has helped keep the team organized offensively.
Jalen Green has improved his ball distribution since VanVleet has been out, but his return has increased the team's offensive efficiency.
VanVleet had one of his best scoring games of the season against the Heat, notching 37 points after a stellar shooting display. However, his value all season has been his ability to take care of the ball and create opportunities for his teammates. That's an invaluable skill in the postseason, especially in half-court settings.
Each player returning from injury is a necessary piece of the Rockets' ideal game plan. Houston could pose a threat if the team can continue to be healthy.