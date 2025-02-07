The Rockets Are Still a Long Way From Contention
It may be time to admit that the Houston Rockets have significantly overachieved this season. Houston is still one of the top teams in the Western Conference despite suffering five-straight losses, but their recent skid is showing some of the team's weaknesses. The Rockets didn't make any major moves at the trade deadline, so there are no real opportunities for the team to grow this season outside of the return of Houston's injured players. However, the Rockets are not a team built to contend in the playoffs even when their injured players are back in the lineup.
The Rockets surprised many NBA pundits and fans this season with their play. While many expected a step forward, few predicted such a large jump from their performance last season to this season. Houston's young players improved dramatically throughout the season, taking the role of the team's lead players.
Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green separated themselves as the players with the highest upside and most star potential. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore proved to be quality rotation pieces capable of having huge games. Houston's young players kept the team competitive throughout the season. Many of Houston's wins came from different combinations of its youth having strong performances. The support from the team's older players and guidance from Head Coach Ime Udoka helped lead the team to a major improvement.
However, The Rockets still don't have enough to be considered true championship contenders.
Teams that can realistically win the NBA Finals have a few things in common with their own unique quirks that add a sense of identity. One trait the Rockets do share with other contenders is a quality defense. Teams with poor defense usually don't last long in the postseason and championship winners usually have a healthy balance of both offense and defense.
That's about where the similarities conclude between the Rockets and confirmed contenders.
Another trait contenders have in common is to score efficiently, whether through quality passing or shooting. The best teams can put the ball in the basket at a high rate, and they don't waste many opportunities when they create looks at the rim.
The Rockets are one of the worst shooting teams in the league, ranking in the bottom 10 from the field and deep range. Their performance this season is far from efficient.
Another issue Houston faces: each contender has at least one bona fide superstar. The Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder each have players who could finish the season near the top of the MVP standings. The Los Angeles Lakers may have improved their chances to win by adding a certified superstar in Luka Doncic.
Across the league, contenders are defined by the playstyle of their stars and how their teammates fit in around them. Currently, the Rockets don't have any stars the same caliber as Jayson Tatum or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There's no guarantee that any players on the roster will become that type of player, either. Unfortunately for the Rockets, history isn't kind to teams that go into the postseason without someone generally accepted as one of the game's best players.
Until the Rockets can address some of their lacking features, they won't reach some teams ahead of them. Houston may even struggle against some of the teams better built to succeed in the postseason, even if those teams underachieved during the regular season.
The Rockets don't have a clear solution to their deficiencies, and they'll be far from contending until they can find one.
