The Rockets' Decision on Who Will Start Going Forward Will Be Delayed Awhile Longer
The Houston Rockets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in their first game back since the All-Star break. The Rockets enter the matchup 34-21 and fourth in the Western Conference. On Thursday, the Rockets held their first practice in over a month as they look to get back into the win column.
After Monday's practice, Ime Udoka updated us on Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith's injury status. Udoka stated that Smith would be back in the lineup on Friday, but VanVleet would be a game-time decision.
A few hours later however the Rockets released their injury report, and it showed VanVleet was ruled out for Friday's contest.
Leading up until Thursday's practice, many speculated about who Udoka would have in the starting lineup if everyone were healthy. Since the injury to Smith and VanVleet, Amen Thompson has become an integral part of the starting lineup.
Thompson has, at times, been the Rockets' best player and has been such a big part of the Rocket's success that it would be a surprise if he weren't starting the rest of the season, no matter who was healthy. VanVleet was a lock to continue starting once he was back from injury, so either Smith or Dillon Brooks would go to the bench.
However, with VanVleet out Friday's game and possibly Saturday's game in Utah, the decision will be delayed a while longer. In all likelihood, Thompson will move over to point guard for Friday's game, and Smith will start at his standard power forward position.
Once VanVleet is back, it gets interesting for the Rockets. If you have spent time around Udoka or listened to him speak during a press conference, you know he usually leans on his veterans to lead the team on the court. That would lead you to believe Brooks would stay in the starting lineup and Smith would become the sixth man.
Smith was asked if he cared if he came off the bench or not and here was his response.
“I’ve been out so long I am just ready play I don’t care if I start or what.”
For the time being Smith will not have to worry about if he will be in the starting lineup,The but the Rockets will have a decision to make sooner rather than later.
