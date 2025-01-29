The Rockets Are Smart to Stay the Course
Fresh off the Houston Rockets' best five-game stretch of the season, the team battled through a quiet night to win against the Atlanta Hawks on the road. The Rockets kept their focus against a less successful squad after beating some of the best teams in the league. With wins against the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers followed by a tough victory, the Rockets proved they are ready to compete with the NBA's upper echelon. However, they won't truly show just how ready they are until they take this momentum into the postseason.
Houston's path back to relevance was built entirely from its draft philosophy and trust in its young players. The team remained patient with its draft selections, allowing the young players to develop their games. Houston then brought in Head Coach Ime Udoka to teach them how to use their abilities to win games. The combination of elite, tough coaching with young talent created a synergy on the court as the Rockets' youth continues to improve.
Udoka's message is also disseminated through the veterans on the court, especially Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. Both players reiterate their coach's demand for effort and intensity on both sides of the ball. The vets understand that strong defense and activity are the formula to victory, and the young players are starting to see the results from that mindset.
The Rockets' four-game win streak is a glimpse at how far the team has come since Udoka's arrival last season. Houston showed dominant stretches during back-to-back games against the Cavaliers and the Celtics. While each still finished with tight margins on the final score, the Rockets played well enough to secure double-digit leads at some point during these games. Houston's opponents constantly rose to the challenge, closing gaps on the scoreboard and creating leads. However, Houston made all of the right plays to end these games, holding on to late leads and battling through deficits.
The benefits gained by Houston playing important games before the playoffs are invaluable. Every non-veteran has not won much in their professional careers. They're in the process of changing the franchise's culture, but they aren't without their flaws. Many of their worst habits have developed over years of NBA experience. Those flaws are improving over time as well. Jalen Green's tendency to launch difficult moving shots and put himself in bad positions heading to the basket is a non-factor.
Green moves with much more confidence on the way to the basket. Alperen Sengun is still the team's best player despite having some scoring difficulties recently. He still works hard for positioning and converts some difficult shots in close, he just hasn't made the shots he hit consistently last year. Sengun can take a huge leap in his game this season just by making shots he is familiar with.
The country is beginning to notice Amen Thompson, and it's well deserved. Despite not having a jump shot or the tightest handle, Thompson is becoming a crucial piece of Houston's next plan for contention, and his presence in the starting lineup helped unlock Green and Sengun.
Jabari Smith Jr. didn't get as much run as he'd hoped due to injury, and Tari Eason felt the same. Cam Whitmore also took a while to develop, but he may have arrived to contribute to the team.
The Rockets plan to keep all their prospects at least into next season. Houston stands to benefit if several of its players step up in the postseason. Some of the players have already stepped up and look ready to continue their progress.
