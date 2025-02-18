The Rockets Need Renewed Focus On Their Return
The Houston Rockets got a much-needed break with the All-Star Weekend. They limped into the showcase, losing seven of their last nine games before the break. They suffered a six-game losing streak and broke it with some uninspired play in a close game against the Toronto Raptors.
Houston is looking for some of its injured players to return and a renewed focus as the season enters its final stretch. Things don't get easier for the Rockets for the rest of the season, and they have many difficulties to address before the postseason arrives.
Making the postseason is a huge step for the Houston Rockets this season after being near the bottom of the league standings for four seasons in a row. However, the Rockets won't be satisfied entering the playoffs as a fifth or sixth seed since they spent several weeks in the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Falling to the Play-In Tournament is almost unthinkable unless the Rockets continue to melt down when it counts during games.
To prevent their descent any further, the Rockets have a few things to clean up that might be solved with the return of a few missing players.
Fred VanVleet is a steadying hand for Houston's offense, especially in the clutch. The Rockets can still have games with low turnover numbers, but their ball security takes a drop in the waning minutes of games. Each of the team's top players has made glaring mistakes in the closing moments that led to defeats, even in games where losing was improbable.
VanVleet's presence gives the team a force with a reputation for taking care of the ball first and not putting it in harm's way with risky passes. His skills are invaluable to the Rockets this season, and he makes the game easier for some of Houston's young stars when someone more experienced can organize the offense.
One of Houston's young players has missed a significant stretch, and the Rockets' are looking forward to his return regardless of his role. Jabari Smith Jr. may not be a starter when he comes back, but he will still have significant minutes on this team with chances to play impact moments in the clutch.
There are no guarantees Smith Jr. will go to the bench when he returns from his hand injury. Amen Thompson is a main contributor to the starting lineup right now, but his spot with the starters may be in jeopardy once Smith is back. Both players will have important roles and play lots of minutes regardless of who starts and who comes in with the reserves.
Smith Jr. may get the nod due to several factors. One is that he's been a starter since his career began. Thompson started this season from the bench and still provided great value. Smith Jr. is also a quality help defender and has a bit more defensive presence at the rim than some of the team's other big men, like Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.
Whoever starts for Houston during this final stretch will need to play better for the team to stay in the mix for one of the top teams in the West. The Rockets are hoping the return of their injured players and much-needed rest for their healthy players will lead to better play to end the season.
