The Rockets Remember How to Win
The Houston Rockets have reeled off two straight wins after several difficult defeats. Their most recent victory was against the Phoenix Suns, a team looking to return to the postseason picture. The Rockets' starters played well, including Tari Eason stepping into the role due to injuries on the squad. Houston is finding new ways to win even after its worst stretch.
Eason's play is a large reason for Houston's victories. Eason makes winning plays consistently, getting steals, rebounds, and deflections that make things difficult for opposing offenses. In the game against the Suns, he provided all of that and more, finishing with a team-high 25 points in what might've been his best offensive performance of the season.
He made timely shots and provided his usual effort throughout the game, and the team needed his energy. The Suns held the lead going into the fourth quarter and even pushed the margin to eight. The Rockets surged through the fourth, partially due to Eason's energy and effort to end the game.
Several Rockets played with great energy, helping Houston finish with a victory.
Amen Thompson may have had the most standout performance. He finished with a triple-double, Scoring 18 points, picking up 10 rebounds, and throwing out 11 assists. He also had two steals and two blocks during a stat sheet stuffing performance from the second-year player.
Thompson has grown stronger with initiating offense, and sometimes, he's a legitimate threat to score or create offense for his teammates.
Sengun benefited from Thompson's passing in the fourth quarter. They connected on a few plays that resulted in baskets, helping the Rockets overtake Phoenix and keep the lead. Sengun finished with a double-double, scoring 17 points and taking down 13 rebounds. He dominated in the paint and also helped set the table for his teammates with five assists.
Fellow cornerstone Jalen Green also contributed in the clutch with some big-time buckets to help keep the Rockets in front. He finished with the second-most points of the night, tacking on 22 points and five assists.
Dillon Brooks closed the game out with his shooting, nailing eight-straight points in the fourth quarter to sink the Suns. He scored two three-pointers in a row to put pressure on Phoenix. Each one of the starters contributed significantly to Houston's victory. They even survived an outstanding performance from Kevin Durant.
The Rockets' win bodes well for several reasons. For one, they battled back when things looked difficult, they withstood a high-scoring night from an opposing star, and they figured out they still know how to win against other winning teams.
The Rockets have a brutal schedule remaining in the next few days. Houston has several back-to-backs on the way in the next weeks, and resting may be difficult for a team trying to get healthy.
However, the Rockets find ways to win against top-tier talent even without some of their core players on the court. It has taken time, but Houston has finally remembered how to win at a high level like they have all season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.