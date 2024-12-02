Three Players the Rockets Could Target Amid NBA Trade Season
The Houston Rockets have generally been quiet in the NBA trade market over the last year or so. With no major shakeups to the core since the 2023 offseason, Houston could be due to make a trade as the team has gotten off to a hot start.
The Rockets are currently 14-6, good for the second seed in the Western Conference. With a fiery young core surrounded by a few veterans, Houston may be inclined to add depth to fix some minor holes as the team looks to not only make the playoffs but go on a run. Who are the players on the market that the Rockets could target?
Jonas Valanciunas, Wizards
Valanciunas is expected to be the first player traded from the Washington Wizards, as his presence has been peculiar since his signing. The 32-year-old veteran was once a starter for multiple playoff teams but signed a three-year, $30.3 million contract this past offseason to go to a rebuilding team.
Valanciunas is averaging 12.0 points and 7.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game this season. He's still very productive, and while the Rockets have a star center in Alperen Sengun, they could use depth at the position. Steven Adams has struggled to find good minutes as he continues to recover from right knee surgery, and Valanciunas would be an upgrade over Jock Landale.
Lonzo Ball, Bulls
Ball, along with other Chicago Bulls veterans, are expected to be shopped for good prices. The 27-year-old has missed years of basketball due to injury, and now the floor general is on the market.
The Rockets have no true backup point guard, with Amen Thompson doing most of the playmaking off the bench. Acquiring Ball would take some of the load off of his and Fred VanVleet's shoulders. Ball is still a talented playmaker, defender, and shooter, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals on 42.3% shooting from three in his most recent season before this year.
Nikola Vucevic, Bulls
This is the most unlikely of the three listed, but Vucevic may be in the cards for a team like Houston. According to Jake Fischer, the Bulls are starting their asking price at two second-round picks for the 34-year-old. This makes him extremely attainable.
If Valanciunas or another floor-spacing center isn't available, it may be worth it to target Vucevic. He's currently averaging 20.9 points and 10.0 rebounds on 57.7% shooting from the field and 46.9% from three. He could make a case for the All-Star Game, but now that he's actively being shopped, the Rockets could target him and space him with Sengun, or have him come off the bench.
