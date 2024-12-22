Three Point Guards the Rockets Could Target Before NBA Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets have been thrown in NBA trade rumors as the market becomes more lucrative. This winter, not too many stars will be on the trade block, however, there is an influx of role players on rebuilding teams waiting to be picked up by playoff contenders.
While sitting at the top of the Western Conference, the Rockets could use an upgrade outside of the starters. The bench, which was supposed to be one of the deepest in the NBA, has been limited to two impactful players: Amen Thompson and Tari Eason. The two wing defenders have been elite this season. However, Houston could use a true playmaker to back up starting point guard Fred VanVleet. Here are three point guards the Rockets could target this trade season:
Malcolm Brogdon, Wizards
Brogdon is a veteran presence the Rockets could use for Thompson and Eason off the bench. Averaging 14.9 points on 51.0% shooting, the 32-year-old would add major offense to Houston, as while they're elite on the defensive side of the ball, the Rockets rank 15th in offensive rating.
While not so much a playmaking, Brogdon would still help bolster the guard rotation and provide a spark as one of the first players off the bench. The Wizards are looking to move their veteran talent, and Houston could get him for a low price.
Lonzo Ball, Bulls
Ball, now 27 years old, needs a change of scenery. The Bulls are looking to move the point guard, as he was out for over two seasons with knee issues that nearly kept him away from basketball for good. This season, in limited time, Ball is still a solid playmaker, averaging 3.7 assists in 17.7 minutes per game.
With more minutes, Ball could be more effective for a playoff team like the Rockets. Combined with Thompson and Eason, Houston's first three off the bench would be a deadly combo on defense while having improved ball movement on offense.
Marcus Smart, Grizzlies
The Rockets have been linked to the Grizzlies regarding Smart amid the start of NBA trade season, however, it's up in the air whether Memphis would deal the guard for the right price. While not a true point guard, Smart is that veteran playoff teams desperately want due to his defensive prowess and playoff experience.
This season, Smart is getting around 20 minutes per game, which is a major decrease from last season. In his first season with Memphis, the 30-year-old averaged 14.4 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals in around 30 minutes per game. That's the kind of production he can give if the Rockets give him an opportunity. Having played in the 2022 NBA Finals and multiple conference finals with the Boston Celtics, Smart is that veteran leader and enforcer Houston needs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.