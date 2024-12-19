Three Reasons the Rockets Are a Playoff Team Right Now
The Houston Rockets have an incredibly bright future ahead of them, but the success from rebuilding the last few seasons is already starting to show. The Rockets are currently 17-9, good for the third seed in the Western Conference.
A young team getting off to a hot start could pose some worry for fans, as it's typically hard for a young core to keep up the success without much experience. However, this Rockets team is different from the rest. Here are three reason to believe in Houston right now as a playoff team:
Young core mixed with veterans
This isn't your average up-and-coming NBA team. The Rockets have been rebuilding, acquiring elite players through the draft, but they've also made moves to add veterans that provide leadership.
The young core consists of multiple players with major potential: Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Tari Eason. On top of that, Reed Sheppard was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding another name.
The veteran talent consists of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams. VanVleet and Brooks are both high-quality starters, while Adams has been more of a bruiser off the bench in limited minutes. This shows that Houston is not totally inexperienced, and having quality veterans on the team provides leadership for players early in their careers. The young core will have shoulders to lean on come playoff time.
Elite defense
Just going off of statistics, Houston will be a nightmare for offenses in the playoffs. The Rockets have prided themselves on defense the past few seasons, and this year is no different. Houston currently has the second-best defensive rating in the NBA (105.3).
While the offense hasn't been as impressive, Houston can still be in control when the other team has possession. High-level defenders such as Thompson and Eason provide even more of a spark off the bench, which can be valuable in a postseason filled with the league's best offensive players.
Experienced head coach
Head coach Ime Udoka has been the brains behind the operation and currently has the second-best odds to win Coach of the Year, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He has implemented an elite defense into this young group and has been key in the development of many players.
Udoka has been a winning coach throughout his career, even when he isn't at the top of the staff. He served as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs (2012-2019), Philadelphia 76ers (2019-2020), and Brooklyn Nets (2020-2021), all when those teams were in the playoffs. He was last with the Boston Celtics as the head coach from 2021 to 2023, leading the team to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Now with the Rockets, Udoka's championship experience is already rubbing off on the team. This 17-9 is no fluke, as in his first season in Houston, the team improved by 19 wins from the year prior, going 41-41 in 2023-24. This season, that improvement has stayed consistent, and now the team looks toward its first postseason appearance since 2020.
