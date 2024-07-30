Three Rockets Who Could Be All-Stars This Season
The Houston Rockets come into the 2024-25 season with postseason expectations after going 41-41 last year. The team has made steady improvements over the last few seasons, developing their young talent while adding veteran leadership as well. With high hopes for 2024-25, we could even see a Rocket playing in the All-Star Game. Based on statistics and development, here are the three Rockets with the highest chance of becoming a 2025 All-Star:
3. Jalen Green
Green's stats improved from year one to year two, but last season was a rollercoaster for the high-flying wing. Green started the season playing inefficient and inconsistent, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in the first 41 games. In the last 41 games, he averaged 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists, ending the season on a high note.
There's no doubt Green has the potential to be one of the league's top scorers. His jumper has developed in his three years of NBA experience, while his slashing abilities translated from the G League Ignite. If he gets enough opportunities and becomes consistent in his play, his averages could get to a steady 24-plus points and 5-plus rebounds, which, for a playoff team, warrants an All-Star appearance.
2. Fred VanVleet
VanVleet earned an All-Star nod with the Toronto Raptors in 2022, so he clearly has the tools to do so again. VanVleet's scoring took a slight dip in his first season with Houston, however, he averaged a career-high in assists at 8.1 per game.
It's also important to note that VanVleet, despite being just six feet tall, has averaged over a steal per game in the past five seasons, and will likely do so again. It's not crazy to say that if the Rockets are in postseason position, and VanVleet is averaging a near-double-double in points and assists, he will be an All-Star.
1. Alperen Sengun
Sengun was just barely snubbed at last season's All-Star Game, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. The 22-year-old center has shown vast improvement in his three NBA seasons, seeing increases in nearly every category year by year.
The expectation is that Sengun continues to improve into one of the league's top-tier centers while Houston starts to win more. If that's the case, then Sengun is also expected to see an All-Star Game. He's one of the best passing centers in the league, and has a Nikola Jokic-esque play style, making him a threat from all areas of the court. With the development of players around him, his scoring and assists numbers could skyrocket.
