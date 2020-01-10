RocketsMaven
Thunder Give Russell Westbrook Touching Video Tribute Before Oklahoma City Return

Michael Shapiro

The Thunder paid respect to Rockets guard Russell Westbrook in a major way on Thursday night, showing a touching tribute video of the franchise's leader in points and assists. 

Westbrook was dealt to Oklahoma City in July after 11 years with the franchise. He tallied eight All-Star appearances with the Thunder, and Westbrook won the MVP in 2016-17. Westbrook reached the Finals with the Thunder in 2012, his final games with James Harden prior to 2019-20. Harden was traded from the Thunder to the Rockets in October 2012.

Westbrook's received a roaring ovation from the Thunder crowd upon being announced in Houston's starting lineup. He was also showered with MVP chants. 

Westbrook discussed his return to Oklahoma City when speaking with the media at the Toyota Center in Houston on Monday. 

"Obviously that place is always going to be very special to me because I grew up there," Westbrook said. "Met a lot of people there, good organization, great people. Nothing but great things came from me being there."

Westbrook has remained an impactful offensive force in Houston. He is averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists per game this season, though he is shooting just 23.5% from three.

Houston entered Thursday's contest third place in the Western Conference at 25–11. Oklahoma City remains over .500 despite trading Westbrook and Paul George this summer, sitting at seventh in the West at 21–16. 

