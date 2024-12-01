Inside The Rockets

Thunder vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's everything you need to know.

Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back after three full days of rest as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder inside Toyota Center.

The Thunder and Rockets come into the matchup as the top two teams in the Western Conference, which would have been a wild thing to say three years ago. However, the rebuilds have come into fruition and both teams are looking to compete for supremacy in the West.

The Thunder beat the Rockets in Oklahoma City back in early November, so Houston is looking to get its revenge on OKC.

It won't come easy as the Thunder are one of the best teams in the league, but the Rockets are welcoming the challenge.

Thunder vs. Rockets Information

Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)

PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)

PF Jaylin Williams (OUT - hamstring)

PF Ousmane Dieng (OUT - finger)

PG Alex Caruso (OUT - hip)

Houston Rockets

n/a

Thunder vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Isaiah Joe
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Luguentz Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Chet Holmgren

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

