Thunder vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are in the playoffs, but they are still looking to lock down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They can get one step closer towards doing that against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Toyota Center.
The Rockets have five games left, all of which are against playoff contenders in the Western Conference, so this will be a chance for them to face off against some teams that they could end up seeing later down the line in their postseason run.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Thunder vs. Rockets Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Radio: SportsTalk 790
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)
SG Aaron Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - Achilles)
PF Ousmane Dieng (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
SG Alex Ducas (QUESTIONABLE - quad)
PG Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
PF Jaylin Williams (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Houston Rockets
PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Thunder vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Cason Wallace
- SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF Lu Dort
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Chet Holmgren
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
