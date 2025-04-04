Inside The Rockets

Thunder vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are facing the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace.
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are in the playoffs, but they are still looking to lock down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They can get one step closer towards doing that against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at Toyota Center.

The Rockets have five games left, all of which are against playoff contenders in the Western Conference, so this will be a chance for them to face off against some teams that they could end up seeing later down the line in their postseason run.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Thunder vs. Rockets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Friday, April 4
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • TV Channel: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
  • Radio: SportsTalk 790
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Thunder vs. Rockets Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Nikola Topic (OUT - knee)

SG Aaron Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - Achilles)

PF Ousmane Dieng (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

SG Alex Ducas (QUESTIONABLE - quad)

PG Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

PF Jaylin Williams (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Houston Rockets

PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Thunder vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Cason Wallace
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Lu Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Chet Holmgren

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News