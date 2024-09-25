Tilman Fertitta Believes Rockets Have Always Been a Destination Team
The Houston Rockets unveiled their new 75-million-dollar facility on Tuesday afternoon. During Tuesday's press conference, Tilman Fertitta discussed how the new facility will benefit the entire organization.
Fertitta was asked if the new facility helped improve the team's reputation around the league. He stated that the Rockets have always been a franchise that players want to play for throughout its history.
Fertitta stated that he didn't set out to change the team's reputation with the opening of the new facility. "The franchise has always been, in the last 40 years, one of the most respected franchises out there." Here is Fertitta speaking about the Rockets culture and reputation across the league:
Rafael Stone emphasized this point later in the press conference, highlighting that players have always been eager to join the organization and do not require a new facility to change their minds. Despite the Rockets quiet off-season in terms of signing free agents, they are confident that they will not encounter any difficulties in attracting free agents in the future.
In recent seasons, the Rockets have established a reputation as a team that treats its players well. They have traded players such as PJ Tucker and Eric Gordon to more favorable situations and recently bought out AJ Griffin's contract, demonstrating to everyone in the league that they are a well-managed franchise.
The Rockets begin training camp on Tuesday, Oct 1, as they prepare for the start of the 2024-25 season.
