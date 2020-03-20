The NBA is unlikely to return from its coronavirus suspension until June, leaving a serious void for fans of the Rockets and NBA alike. It will be months before Russell Westbrook and James Harden take the floor in a meaningful game. Houston's chase for the Finals is on hold for the foreseeable future. But even without live games there is still a way to get your Rockets fix. NBA League Pass has you covered.

The NBA is offering free trials of League Pass through April 22, with all 2019-20 regular season games available to watch. In the age of social distancing, fans are likely to have plenty of time on their hands in the coming weeks. With the full catalog of games available to stream, here are the top ten Rockets' games to watch from 2019-20.

1. Rockets 111, Celtics 110 – March 2

You can quibble with which Rockets win was the best of the season, but Houston's Saturday night win in Boston was certainly the most exciting. Russell Westbrook dropped 41 points while Jayson Tatum tallied 32, and Jaylen Brown sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beater three. The Rockets' victory at TD Garden wasn't pretty, though it was quite thrilling in a national TV tilt.

2. Rockets 121, Lakers 111 – Feb. 6

Daryl Morey said on Thursday that the Rockets' win in Los Angeles was his favorite victory of the season, and it's hard to argue with Houston's general manager. The Rockets entered the contest facing a slate of skeptics after shipping Clint Capela for Robert Covington, but those voices were quickly quieted after a win at the Staples Center. Covington and Tucker patrolled the paint, Russell Westbrook got to the rim at will, and the Rockets left Los Angeles as legitimate contender for the Western Conference crown.

3. Clippers 122, Rockets 119 – Nov. 22

We'll get to the Rockets' marquee win over the Clippers shortly, but their loss to Los Angeles gets the nod over simple entertainment value. The Clippers rallied from a four-point deficit entering the fourth-quarter, and each team seemed to grab the upper hand in the final minutes. Plus, any game that gave us this GIF has to rank high on our list.

4. Rockets 122, Clippers 117 – Dec. 20

A common theme for our list, the Rockets' win over the Clippers before Christmas was fueled by a dominant performance from Russell Westbrook. Houston's point guard erupted for 40 points and 10 rebounds in the Rockets' win, and his co-star James Harden turned in an efficient 28 points on 16 shots. Houston erased a 13-point halftime deficit to win on the road, proving their mettle against a true Finals contender.

5. Jazz 114, Rockets 113 – Feb. 9

Perhaps the most dispiriting loss of the season, the Rockets were largely in control throughout the entire contest against Utah on Feb. 9. P.J. Tucker and Robert Covington banged home back-to-back clutch threes in the final minute, seizing the lead with one second left. Bojan Bogdanovic erased that lead in a hurry with a 28-foot triple to escape the Toyota Center with a victory.

6. Rockets 118, 76ers 108 – Jan. 3

The last great Clint Capela game! Capela dominated Joel Embiid one month before being dealt to the Hawks, tallying 30 points and 14 rebounds in a double-digit victory. The former Rockets' center noted the matchup was personal pregame, and he certainly appeared motivated from the opening tip. Capela beat Embiid down the floor for numerous fast break dunks, and he was frankly the best player on the floor in Houston's victory. Let's hope Capela can rid himself of his injury woes in 2020-21 and hold his own against Embiid in the Eastern Conference.

7. Spurs 135, Rockets 133 – Dec. 3

This game is known for spawning James Harden Dunk-Gate, but look past the controversy, and this was a pretty thrilling contest down in San Antonio. The Spurs erased a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, and second-year forward Lonnie Walker erupted for a career-high 28 points. This double-overtime loss is a perfect rewatch for the more masochistic sect of Rockets fans.

8. Rockets 159, Wizards 158 – Oct. 30

October feels more like five years ago than five months, especially for James Harden. The Beard was scoring at a historic pace before the calendar turned to 2020, and he dropped 59 points and nine assists on Washington in the Rockets' fourth game of the season. The 2019-20 Wizards aren't exactly the Bad Boys Pistons. But regardless of opponent, a 59-point game is pretty thrilling to watch.

9. Rockets 126, Jazz 117 – Jan. 27

What would the Rockets look like without James Harden and Russell Westbrook? The results would likely be ugly, but not in Utah on Jan. 27. Eric Gordon carried the load for the Rockets, dropping 50 points one day after Kobe Bryant's tragic passing. Gordon channeled his inner Mamba Mentality against Utah, and delivered the Rockets an unexpected road victory.

10. Kings 119, Rockets 118 – Dec. 9

Pair this game with the loss to Utah for a depressing double feature. Russell Westbrook gave the Rockets the lead with one second to play, bringing the Toyota Center crowd to its feet with a potential game-winning layup. Nemanja Bjelica had other ideas. The Kings forward banged home a 32-footer, marking one of the more unexpected losses of the season.