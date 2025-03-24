Tough Loss Tightens Seeding Race for the Rockets
After falling behind by double digits early in the second half, the Houston Rockets battled back to make things tight against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter. Houston didn't find enough production on offense or defense to take the lead, and the Nuggets held on for a tight victory after controlling much of the game. Denver was also without its best player, Nikola Jokic, making this a devastating defeat for the Rockets.
Denver's other star player, Jamal Murray, helped carry the Nuggets to the finish line against Houston. He consistently created shots for himself and his teammates, and the Rockets never adjusted to Denver's pick-and-roll offensive attack with Murray and Houston native DeAndre Jordan.
Murray scored nearly 40 points and looked unstoppable during stretches of the game.
Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet struggled to slow down Murray's production. They chased him around screens both on and off the ball. He created several open shots and hit several difficult shots as well. The Rockets didn't perform to their usual standards on defense, and the Nuggets took advantage. Every player on Denver's starting lineup scored into double digits, and Russell Westbrook added 14 points as well.
With Denver's offense performing at a high level, the Rockets needed a stellar offensive performance to counter. However, Houston had an inefficient shooting night at every level. The Rockets shot poorly from every spot on the floor, especially from the charity stripe.
Free-throw shooting has been an issue for the Rockets all season, especially in their last few games. Since a superb over 90 percent performance from the line against the Orlando Magic, Houston has hit just 32 of its 55 attempts. Poor free-throw shooting can lead to issues in the clutch when the opposing teams foul to extend games. This is a big concern for the Rockets, the worst free-throw shooting team in the league.
Houston's percentage from the field and deep range haven't inspired much confidence in the team's offensive efficiency. The team's highest-volume shooters haven't maintained an effective shooting percentage. VanVleet, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun all had inefficient nights against the Nuggets, making it difficult to find offense against a potent team.
Denver's offensive advantage was more pronounced because of Houston's inability to take a big advantage in rebounding. The Rockets outrebounded Denver 45-43 which isn't the level of domination on the glass the team has come to expect. Winning is a much more difficult prospect for the Rockets if they aren't able to clear the offensive glass or limit opposing teams to a single opportunity.
Even without Jokic, Denver showed impressive activity on both sides of the ball. The Nuggets continue to prove they are one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets will be in consideration for overtaking the Rockets for the second seed if Houston can't regroup from a tough loss. Losing to Denver hurts Houston's positioning as the Nuggets are behind Houston with a 45-27 record. The Rockets could still win this tight race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but it'll take better performances than their outing against Denver.