Trade Idea: Rockets Finally Land Long-Coveted Forward
The Houston Rockets would love to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. It's no secret.
We've been hearing about it for months now, although it's been difficult to find unbiased coverage on the matter, as much of what's been reported has been clearly told from the perspective of each of the involved parties.
Such is the case during trade talks, as teams seek to gain leverage and commonly utilize the media as a means of getting it. Reports surfaced of the Rockets being willing to deal Jalen Green and the Nets' 2024 pick for Bridges at the trade deadline, although many have questioned the veracity of the report.
But it's known that the Rockets value Bridges as a player, and it's easy to see why. Sure, he's not an All-Star but he's still a really good player who just averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 37.2 percent from three.
And he's an elite defender, who finished second in the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year race. Bridges even finished ahead of Rudy Gobert that year, who many have viewed as the best defender in the league for awhile now.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic took it upon himself to map out the framework of such a deal between the Rockets and Nets, in exchange for the super 3-and-D wing on Game Theory.
Rockets land: Mikal Bridges
Nets land: Tari Eason, Jock Landale, Jae'Sean Tate, third overall pick in 2024 NBA Draft, 2026 first-round pick (via Brooklyn)
Vecenie explained the method to his madness behind the deal.
"I tried to come up with what I think is a reasonable deal for Mikal Bridges. And it is a deal that is going to make everybody angry. There's not an outcome here where I win.
I think people are going to think that this is not enough for Mikal Bridges."
Vecenie continued.
"I don't think Brooklyn would do this. I think this is what the actual value is of Mikal Bridges.
Here's the thing on Mikal Bridges. I love Mikal Bridges. I've been talking about Mikal Bridges being this incredible, unbelievable valued asset for years upon years.
I feel like I've been as high on Mikal as anybody.
Mikal has two cheap years left. He's going to be expensive after those two years.
I think people thought that Mikal had All-Star upside. I don't really think people have that inkling anymore. At least they shouldn't.
I think this is a little bit more than what Mikal Bridges is worth, but you're going to have to overpay to get him.
Vecenie also described Bridges as one of the best third options in the entire league. As for Brooklyn, Vecenie suggests the Nets could use the third pick (which formerly belonged to them) to address their need for an on-ball creator.
One of the more fascinating aspects of Vecenie's reasoning is that he believes this trade would allow the Rockets to trade for a superstar in the future.
"For Houston, a deal like this also does not take them out of the running for future star trades, because they still have Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Green."
This type of deal would only materialize if the Nets like their presumed options in the draft at number three.
