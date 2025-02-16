Two Rockets Competing in All-Star Game: Preview, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets will have a pair of players at tonight's All-Star Game from the Chase Center.
The All-Star Game is adopting a new format this year where the players are divided into three teams for a tournament-style event. Three teams were crafted by the "Inside the NBA" panelists Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley, while the fourth team to finish out the field won Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge to earn their spot on the Sunday stage.
Even though Amen Thompson's "Team M" fell short, general manager Candace Parker had to choose one player from the losing rosters to join the team as the No. 8 spot on the team.
All-Star Game Information
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
- TV: TNT, Max App
Shaq’s OGs
- * LeBron James (L.A. Lakers)
- * Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- ~ Anthony Davis (Dallas Mavericks)
- * Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- * Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks
- James Harden (LA Clippers)
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
Kenny’s Young Stars
- Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- * Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)
- Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)
Chuck’s Global Stars
- * Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets)
- * Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)
- Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)
- Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets)
- * Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks)
- * Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- ^ Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
Candace's Rising Stars
- Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs)
- Dalton Knecht (L.A. Lakers)
- Jaylen Wells (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Keyonte George (Utah Jazz)
- Zach Edey (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors)
- Ryan Dunn (Phoenix Suns)*
*Amen Thompson was added to the Rising Stars roster by general manager Candace Parker.
