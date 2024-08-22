Two Rockets Players who Could be on the Trade Block This Season
As the 2024-25 NBA season approaches, the Houston Rockets are in a phase of rebuilding and retooling their roster, while also having enough to compete for the postseason. With a mix of young talent and seasoned veterans, the Rockets went 41-41, and finished one spot out of the Play-In Tournament. If the organization wants to improve, they may need to make some tough decisions, as some players are in a make-or-break season.
Jae'Sean Tate
Tate had impressive rookie and sophomore seasons after going undrafted in 2018. The former Ohio State Buckeye may not have much time left in Houston after a disappointing 2023-24 season.
Tate averaged 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds, and significant decrease from the 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds averaged over his first two seasons. With the Rockets getting deeper after bringing in Steven Adams, A.J. Griffin, and Reed Sheppard, getting value in return for Tate while they still can is better than letting him sit, wasting his value. Not to mention, he's already 28 years old, despite having played just four NBA seasons.
Jalen Green
Trading Green may seem crazy considering he's only 22 years old, but consider the Rockets' situation:
Green has been a productive player for Houston, averaging 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his first three seasons in the NBA. However, Green has struggled to be an efficient and consistent scorer in time with the Rockets. He's had incredible stretches of dominance in some seasons, but for the most part, he's struggled to find a rhythm.
Perhaps the consistency will come with more experience, but if he can't find consistency in year four, it might make sense for him to get traded to a younger team, considering Houston has brought in veterans such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams. With the Rockets looking to get out of the rebuilding stage, packaging Green for another star could be what gets this team over the hump.
