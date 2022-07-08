One of the storylines that will follow the Houston Rockets throughout their Las Vegas Summer League run is the battle between second-year pro, Daishen Nix, and rookie TyTy Washington for the backup point guard role.

Kevin Porter Jr. is slated to be the team's starter heading into next season, but the player backing him up will likely be either Nix or Washington.

Nix comes into Vegas with a slight edge over Washington with his brief seniority, along with the fact that he was one of the best players in the G League last season.

However, Washington is in striking distance to take minutes away from Nix, and he proved that in the Rockets' Summer League debut against the Orlando Magic Thursday night.

Washington played well in 27 minutes off the bench, scoring seven points and dishing out three assists while Nix struggled as the starter.

Nix played in just 19 minutes and scored four points in the loss.

The pair of point guards will continue to be compared throughout the Las Vegas showcase, training camp and likely into the regular season until a resolution is solved.

One game is not going to solve the Rockets' conundrum with the point guard spot, and the pair's positioning will fluctuate over time, but after one Summer League game ... advantage Washington.

On this episode of The Dream Take, I break down Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Summer League season for the Rockets, where they lose to the Magic 91-77. He discusses Jabari Smith's underwhelming performance, Tari Eason's impressive moments and the point guard battle between Nix and Washington.