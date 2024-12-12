Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat Golden State Warriors
The Houston Rockets came into Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinals trying to accomplish multiple tasks. They were trying to advance to the semifinals in Las Vegas, stay alive in the season-opening head-to-head matchup with the Warriors, and, probably most importantly, end their 15-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors.
Pregame head coach Ime Udoka talked about the struggles Alperen Sengun has had against the Warriors in his career and he mentioned how the Turkish center, at times, has been hesitant in their matchups with the Warriors. Wednesday it was a different story, as Sengun dominated the Warriors in the paint. Sengun finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds as he lead the Rockets to the win.
The Rockets are not a team that likes to trap that often, but in a matchup against a player like Stephen Curry, Rockets on SI asked Udoka if it was a possibility we would see more trapping tonight.
The Rockets trapped Curry early and often when the Warriors tried to run pick and rolls. That lead to a few early turnovers for the Warriors as it took them out of their offense.
The Rockets consistently trapped Curry throughout the game. Although he finished with an 8-for-15 shooting performance, it was likely the hardest he has ever had to work in a matchup against the Rockets. Additionally, in the post-game discussion, players highlighted how incredible the crowd was on Wednesday night.
Sengun was the Rockets' primary offensive weapon throughout the night. In a game where scoring opportunities were scarce, having a post-up threat like Sengun made a significant difference. In this situation, Coach Udoka discusses the advantages of having Sengun in games like Wednesday night's.
Jalen Green, whose two free throws won the game for the Rockets, tells On SI about the crowd and the great atmosphere inside the Toyota Center.
Sengun also spoke about seeing more Rockets jerseys in the crowd than Warriors jerseys, which hadn't happened before since he was a Rocket.
The crowd on Wednesday night was even louder than the one at the Oklahoma City Thunder game, which was energetic right from the start. It has been a long time since the Toyota Center felt this alive. The last two games have resembled the atmosphere during James Harden's heyday with the Rockets.
The Rockets are on their way to Vegas to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night at 7:30 on ABC.
