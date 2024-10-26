Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Defeat the Memphis Grizzlies
The Houston Rockets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in game two of the regular season. The Rockets were coming off a disappointing loss to the Charlotte Hornets in a game they led by 18 points before losing 110-105.
Before the game, Ime Udoka spoke to the media regarding Steven Adams' availability for the next game, Amen Thompson's importance to the team, and his expectations for Friday's match. Rockets on SI also asked Coach Udoka about Jalen Green and whether he wants him to drive to the basket more and apply pressure on the defense.
Jalen Green went 5-of-15 from beyond the arc in Wednesday's loss and 9-of-23 from the field. As you can see from the above clip, Udoka is confident that Green will make the right decision based on what he sees during the game, but he would still like to see him get to the basket.
Jalen Green's first shot of the game was a mid-range floater that bounced of the side of the rim. He would again drive to the basket on his second attempt which also resulted in a miss. Again, Green went to the basket this time right at the rim against Zach Edey, but it led to another miss.
Even though Green started 0-of-3, each shot was the right play. Green would miss his first six shots before finally scoring his first point from the free-throw line after getting fouled in the paint. After starting 0-of-6, Green would make three out of his next four shots.
Green would have a much better all-around game finishing with 22 points six rebounds and four assists. The four assists stand out, considering he had zero in the opening loss to the Hornets. Green was more aggressive and had more variety in his shot chart,
Thompson was another key piece in this game, and Udoka was asked if he had a set amount of minutes he wanted the second-year guard to get in the game.
Coach Udoka and the coaching staff realize that Thompson does a little bit of everything on the court. He is one of their best defenders and puts constant pressure on the defense, especially at the rim.
With the Rockets trailing in the third quarter, Thompson made an immediate impact. He scored seven points in the quarter and put constant pressure on the defense, especially at the rim. Along with Tari Eason, their energy completely turned around the game for the Rockets, as they went from down to start the third to a double-digit lead by the end of the quarter.
Thompson would have nine points, six rebounds, and three assists. Udoka, however, did mention that he also had eight turnovers and half-jokingly said, " kinda falling over himself." Still, he helped turn the Rockets deficit into a Rockets 128-108 win.
Postgame
Coach Udoka was asked postgame if he likes having Eason and Thompson on the floor together.
Udoka mentioned that they complement each other's game and, particularly on the defensive end, they make their teammates better. Eason finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and shot 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.
The Rockets will look to replicate Friday night's second-half performance for 48 minutes on Saturday night when they travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.