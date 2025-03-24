Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Lose to Denver Nuggets 116-111
The Houston Rockets hosted the Denver Nuggets Sunday night, seeking their 10th win in a row. The Rockets were also looking to put some distance between themselves and the rest of the Western Conference playoff field.
They faced off against a Nuggets team that had lost two in a row and was playing its fourth game in a row without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. This was only the second time the Rockets have faced off against the Nuggets since December 2023.
A win on Sunday would have moved the Rockets closer to clinching a playoff spot and the season series against the Nuggets. One reason for the Rockets' being the second seed has been their rebounding, specifically on the offensive end.
Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka before the game how he had managed to get the team to buy into crashing the boards from day one.
Despite the Rockets typically dominating the boards, they struggled for most of the games on the boards. Through three quarters, the Rockets were outrebounded by eight. The Rockets outrebounded the Nuggets by 10 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough. That also played a part in the Rockets finishing the game with zero fastbreak points, which hasn't happened since 2022.
The Rockets trailed for most of the game due to a lack of fast break points and lackluster rebounding. They were down by 17 points at one point in the second half before getting within four with a few minutes left in the game.
It was too little, too late, as the Rockets' nine-game winning streak ended 116-111. Another reason for the loss was the Rockets' struggle with free-throw shooting. The Rockets only shot 22-of-34 from the line, lowering their already low free-throw percentage.
After the game, Rockets on SI asked Udoka if he was concerned about the poor free shooting heading into the postseason.
“Always is a concern when that is a poor area for you.”
Alperen Sengun was also asked about his free throw shooting after the game.
Sengun shot 5-of-8 from the free-throw line and is shooting a career-low 68 percent from the charity stripe. Despite missing three free throws, Sengun finished with a triple-double in the loss Sunday night.
The loss tightened the race for playoff positioning. The Nuggets are now only a game behind the Rockets, and the final game of the regular season between the two teams will determine who wins the season series.
The Rockets are back in action Tuesday as they host the Atlanta Hawks as they try to get back into the win column.
