Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Snap Their Six-Game Losing Streak
The Houston Rockets came into Sunday's matchup with the Toronto Raptors looking to end a six-game losing streak that has dropped them from second place in the Western Conference down to the fourth seed.
The Rockets knew coming into Sunday's game they would continue to be short-handed as Tari Eason and Steven Adams would both miss the second night of a back-to-back. That, along with Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith not being back until after the All-Star break, has made life difficult for the Rockets.
Before the game, Ime Udoka talked about wanting the Rockets to show more intensity on the defensive end, especially to start games. The Rockets did come out playing better defense and fighting for 50/50 balls.
Depending on who you ask, it was either great defense or bad offense, but the Rockets held the Raptors to 22 points in the first quarter. The problem was the Rockets only scored 18 points themselves. To make matters even worse, Sengun went down three minutes into the game.
Sengun grabbed his lower back a few plays before that, and it became apparent that he was in some pain. Sengun headed straight to the locker room and later was ruled out for the rest of the game with lumbar spasms. Udoka was asked about Sengun's injury, and this was his response.
The Rockets do have a few days off before another back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday. Following those two games the Rockets will be off another week for the All-Star break.
Despite missing four out of its five starters the Rockets fought their way back in the second half and finally was able to pull in away in the fourth quarter. Jalen Green and Cam Whitmore hit clutch 3-pointers that gave the Rockets a double-digit lead and they went on to win 94-87.
The win snapped the Rockets' six-game losing streak and moved the Rockets record to 33-20. Green helped close out the Raptors in the fourth quarter as he finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. During the game, Green had a large wrap on his leg while on the bench.
After the game Rockets on SI asked Coach Udoka if Green was dealing with a new injury.
Udoka pointed out that Green has been dealing with several ailments but always suits up no matter what. Green has not missed a game since Ime Udoka took over as head coach. You could feel the sense of relief in the locker room for the Rockets as they had their first win in the last seven games.
The Rockets are back in action Wednesday as they welcome the Phoenix Suns to the Toyota Center for the first night of another back-to-back.
