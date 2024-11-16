Views from the Game: Houston Rockets Win Big Over Clippers
The Houston Rockets played their first Emirates NBA Cup game Friday night, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers. Unlike Wednesday night's game, the Rockets had complete control throughout the 125-104 victory.
With the win, the Rockets moved to five games over .500 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season. During pregame, Ime Udoka talked about Jabari Smith, the second matchup in a row with the Clippers and Alperen Sengun's improvement as a rim protector and overall on the defensive end.
Sengun ranks second among starters in defensive rating. He is averaging a career-high 1.5 blocks per game and fouls less because he is in a better defensive position. The Clippers tried to put Sengun in a pick-and-roll action early, but Sengun again was in a great position and came away with the block.
Sengun's ability to guard pick-and-rolls and not foul has seen him close out more games this season. Coach Udoka also talked about using Sengun as a roamer, where he isn't guarding the center but someone who isn't a 3-point shooter like Kris Dunn.
Sengun finished with a triple-double and a plus/minus 38, which was second-best on the team. He also had another good defensive game with two blocks and two steals. After the game, I asked Sengun what he felt was the biggest difference between this year and last season on the defensive end.
If Sengun continues his improved play on the defensive end, Udoka will have a hard time keeping him on the bench during close games.
During pregame, Udoka also discussed how Smith could get out of his shooting slump. Udoka spoke about getting Smith to go downhill and not settle for contested 3-pointers.
Smith had struggled coming into the game but broke out of his slump Friday night. He finished with a season-high 28 points helping the Rockets to the easy win. After the game, he talked about how he was able to come out of his shooting slump.: "I felt like I had been thinking a little too much about it,"
Smith would go onto to say that he sees himself as more than just a shooter and want to do other things on the court like rebound and play defense.
Post-game, the Rockets also talked about James Harden coming into the game needing only four 3-pointers to move to second all-time on the 3-point list. It is safe to say the team discussed it before coming onto the court.
The Rockets held him to 3-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc, one short of the four he needed to move into second place. The division-leading Houston Rockets are back in action Sunday as they travel to take on the Chicago Bulls.
