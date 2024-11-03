Views from the Game: The Rockets Fall to the Warriors
The 3-2 Houston Rockets faced off against the 4-1 Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at the Toyota Center. The Rockets entered the game with high spirits after their dominant win over the Dallas Mavericks on Halloween night.
The Rockets were looking to snap a 13-game losing streak against the Warriors. The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who was still rehabbing his injured ankle. Houston also missed Steven Adams, who was out for knee management.
Alperen Sengun was available for the game, but his playing time has decreased from a career-high average of 32.5 minutes per game last season to under 30 minutes per game this season. Before the game, Ime Udoka was asked if Sengun was dealing with any type of injury.
According to Udoka's response, Sengun is not dealing with any injuries that could affect his performance on the court. However, his minutes would decrease even more as the Rockets fell behind early in the game.
Despite the Rockets' double-digit deficit, Sengun played under ten minutes in the first half and logged only 21 minutes for the entire game.
Although Sengun played limited minutes, he achieved a double-double with 14 points and ten rebounds. However, he and the Rockets team struggled defensively throughout the first half. The Warriors scored 71 points in that half and held a 28-point lead at halftime, 71-43.
Despite the Rockets coming back from 31 points down and taken the lead they would eventually fall in overtime 127-121.
Udoka post-game talked about why Sengun played limited minutes Saturday night.
Sengun's reduced playing time, particularly in crucial moments of games, has become a recurring theme this season. When asked about this, Udoka typically explains that it's due to matchups and his preference for the defensive advantages of a smaller lineup.
Being able to switch at every position and stretching the floor have been factors in Sengun not receiving as many minutes, especially in the fourth quarter. The Rockets will have to balance that all season.
You want Sengun on the court because he is your best-post player and draws double teams. However, you also want the ability to switch on defense. This is a challenge that Udoka and his coaching staff will need to address throughout the season.
The Rockets look to get back on track Monday as they host the New York Knicks.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.