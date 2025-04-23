Warriors May Be Too Much For Rockets
The Houston Rockets are already down 1-0 in their series against the Golden State Warriors, and they need a win in Game 2 to avoid digging themselves in a major hole.
Game 1 exposed the major difference between the two teams that benefits the Warriors. Their star power helps carry them in the playoffs, and they have a clear advantage over Houston. Having the best player on the court in the postseason matters, and Golden State has that for 48 minutes with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.
The Athletic insider Kelly Iko thinks that could pose a problem for the rest of the series.
"When the going gets tough and games turn into absolute slugfests, there’s an inherent value in having a Steph Curry or Jimmy Butler, players who can generate offense out of thin air," Iko wrote.
"The Rockets held the Warriors to just 95 points, a tremendous accomplishment, but Curry and Butler combined for 56 points on efficient shooting. The pair took turns in the second half scoring tough bucket after tough bucket, a snowball effect that can demoralize the best defenses. Between Curry and Butler, that’s two decades of playoff experience from your top two offensive weapons, a luxury the Rockets simply don’t have right now."
The Rockets have plenty of time to figure things out, but that continues with Game 2, where the difference between going to San Francisco tied 1-1 and down 0-2 is a massive difference.
Tipoff for Game 2 is set for 8:30 p.m. CT.