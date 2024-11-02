Warriors vs. Rockets: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to win their third consecutive game as they host the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center.
The Rockets are coming off a big win against the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks and are looking to keep the momentum going as they face another big rival.
The Warriors have beaten the Rockets in 13 consecutive meetings dating back to 2020, so a win would get a major monkey off of Houston's back.
The Rockets may benefit from the Warriors' poor health as Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton and Andrew Wiggins are dealing with injuries. However, Golden State has persevered, winning four of its first five games.
That means the Rockets and Warriors could be in for a battle tonight.
Warriors vs. Rockets Broadcast Information
- Date: Saturday, November 2, Toyota Center, Houston, TX
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- SG De'Anthony Melton (QUESTIONABLE - back)
- SF Andrew Wiggins (QUESTIONABLE - back)
Houston Rockets
n/a
Warriors vs. Rockets Projected Starting Lineups
Golden State Warriors
- PG Moses Moody
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Lindy Waters III
- PF Draymond Green
- C Trayce Jackson-Davis
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
