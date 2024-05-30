WATCH: Rockets' Cam Whitmore Top-Five Plays of 2023-24 Season
When the Houston Rockets landed Cam Whitmore with the No. 20 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, the former Villanova prospect was considered the steal of the night. Fast forward nearly a year later, the statement remains true, as Whitmore established himself as one of the most prominent young players in the league.
Following a slow start to his career, Whitmore became a critical scoring option for the Rockets' second unit. After returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury in March, he averaged 13.2 points on 41.6 percent shooting from the field to close the 2023-24 season.
But whether he was playing for a short amount of time or starting in place of an injured veteran, Whitmore's determination resulted in several impressive plays that defined his rookie year.
The Rockets recently put together a list of Whitmore's top plays, which showcases the growth that left general manager Rafael Stone pleased at the end of the season. During the Rockets' season finale victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, Whitmore recorded his fifth-career 20-point game with 21 points inside the Crypto.com Arena.
"He can score the ball, and we knew he was the type of athlete he showed on the court; that was pretty obvious," general manager Rafael Stone said in February. "I think he’s flashed really, really high-end offensive talent."
