WATCH: Rockets' Reed Sheppard Impressive Play vs. Lakers' Dalton Knecht
The Houston Rockets won their first Summer League game Friday night, 99-80, over the Los Angeles Lakers. Reed Sheppard scored a game-best 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 from behind the arc, five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks. The Rockets outscored the Lakers 26-16 during the third quarter, and Sheppard accounted for 12 points.
However, Sheppard put together one of the best highlights of the day. With seven minutes left in the third quarter, while being defended by Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht, Sheppard connected on an And-1 floater. His hesitation crossover left Knecht disoriented. While trying to recover, the Tennessee prospect fouled Sheppard amid his shot attempt.
"We won — that's always a positive," Sheppard said after the win. "It was good to get out and start competing again — playing against different guys...Being more comfortable playing with different guys and figuring out what I needed to do.
"My coaches and teammates were telling me, 'keep being aggressive. Keep looking to score. When you come off the ball screen, shoot it.' A lot of it was them putting confidence in me and trusting in me.
Sheppard will continue his Summer League tournament run against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. The game will feature a battle against the No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr. Tip-off between the Rockets and Wizards is slated for 5:00 p.m. CDT.
