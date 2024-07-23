Well-Respected Analyst Places Reed Sheppard Over Rockets Star
Reed Sheppard's selection by the Houston Rockets in this year's draft led to instant questions. For starters, his shooting ability is so stellar that he's sure to get significant playing time early in the season, and his defense and playmaking, coupled with the Rockets' lack of depth at the guard position make it even more likely that he gets minutes.
But could some of his minutes come at the expense of Jalen Green? After all, they both essentially play the same position and Sheppard is much more polished than Green was as a rookie.
Green is a high-volume gunner who provides high-level scoring, albeit inconsistently. By comparison, Sheppard can operate as the floor general and get his teammates involved a bit more.
In addition to the aforementioned shooting ability.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic took to Game Theory podcast to explain why Sheppard should leapfrog Green.
"I think Reed is a higher upside player than Jalen Green, personally. At this point.
That's no shot to Jalen Green. I just think Reed's passing and playmaking and feel is worlds ahead of where Jalen Green is.
Jalen has all the athleticism and separation ability and all of that stuff but like, the ability to make plays for your teammates and be an unselfish player, I don't know, man."
Comparing the two is tough, because they do much different things on the floor. For the Rockets, having both is a good problem to have, as they have two really good players at the same position, who will push each other fiercely throughout the season.
Iron sharpens iron, so they'll only be better as a result of the competition.
