What Rockets Bench Players will Close Out Games this Season?
The Houston Rockets' starting lineup was fifth in the number of games played together last season. It didn't change much throughout the season. The only time we saw a change in the starting lineup was usually due to injury.
That will more than likely be the case this season as well, with all five starters returning to the Rockets for the 2024-25 season. But if you really break down an NBA game and want to know who the head coach really trusts, you look at who is closing games.
As set in stone as the starting lineup was, the closing lineup was not as predictable. Ime Udoka, in his introductory press conference, said that playing time would be earned not given, and we saw that play out all season.
Everyone from Alperen Sengun to Dillon Brooks sat on the bench in crunch time due to less-than-stellar play during the game. The only player who was guaranteed to be on the court in crunch time was Fred VanVleet.
We saw games in which Jalen Green did not play most of the fourth quarter, as Aaron Holiday played most of the minutes at shooting guard. And at times, we saw the Rockets go small with Sengun sitting on the bench to end games.
With Tari Eason and Steven Adams added to the rotation this season, we may see even more different closing lineups. That leads to the question: who will close games for the Rockets this season?
Who Will Be in the Closing Lineup This Season?
The Rockets played 40 clutch games last season, finishing 17-23 in those games. A clutch game is when a team is within five points in the last five minutes of a game. The 40 games tied the Rockets for No. 9 in the NBA last season.
Clutch games are crucial and can be the difference between making the playoffs and watching them from home. For this upcoming season, the Rockets' closing lineup may be different from the starting lineup more often than not.
Ime Udoka has made it clear that if you don't play defense, you will not finish games. Also, if you make mistakes on defensive assignments, you will get a quick hook from the game. The two players who are not starters who will see the most time off the bench in the clutch are Tari Eason and Steven Adams.
Both players are coming off injuries, but are two of the Rockets' best rebounders and defensive players. Eason can play multiple positions, making it easier for him to see time in close games.
Adams is one of the best rebounders and post-defenders in the league. With Adams, it will be more matchup base as he may be able to handle bigger centers better than Alperen Sengun, especially down the stretch of close games. We also know how much Ime Udoka loves Adams' game, so we may see the big man finish a good amount of contests this season.
The next question is who they replace in the closing lineup. Fred VanVleet is almost guaranteed to finish games. The other players in the starting lineup are not guaranteed to play late in games. Even Dillon Brooks has seen time on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Players like Jeff Green, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday may see time in the closing lineups this season. Still, Eason and Adams bring aspects to the court that will have them finishing the most games out of any bench player this season.
