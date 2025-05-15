What Should the Houston Rockets do on Draft Night?
The NBA Draft lottery concluded on Monday night, with the Houston Rockets acquiring the No. 10 pick in the draft. Should Houston trade their pick or keep it?
Rafael Stone talked about the continuation of development for the Rockets' young core, including Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Reed Sheppard, and Cam Whitmore. However, he did not mention a potential trade this summer. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Houston's squad, so there is a chance that a deal could be made.
Kevin Durant has been brought up multiple times in rumors with the Rockets. The veteran forward has been coached by Ime Udoka before, so if he were to get traded to Houston, it would make sense. The price point for him might not be very high either due to his age and previous injuries. Bringing a superstar scorer could be the final answer for the young Rockets squad to seriously contend. It is known that they need a closer, and Durant could be that guy. Phoenix would likely want their No. 10 pick, 2027 pick, and 2029 pick back in return.
There is a lot of talent in this year's draft, and Houston could keep their pick and draft. Stone wanting the team to focus on continuity makes it sound less likely that they keep the pick, due to the team already being deep with young talent. Waiting for the draft to start and making a trade just before they pick could be a good idea. The Rockets might get some calls for the pick, or even make some calls themselves. Weighing out their options is the best idea for them, and they should not rush a trade.
Houston needs a closer, and that is the biggest reason it was not able to pull away from the Golden State Warriors. Trading their pick for a scorer sounds to be the answer. The team could also wait another two years, because Green could become that guy. He has shown flashes of what he can do, and if he can turn it around in the future playoffs, trading now could be risky.