What Teams Will Contend with Rockets for Play-In Berth?
The Rockets have an expectation of making the Play-In this year, with some even expecting a Playoffs berth. This season, the Warriors, Lakers, Pelicans, Kings and Grizzlies will most likely be their competitors. However, the Western Conference is so hard to predict because of its talent-level.
Houston hasn't been on the better end of the Golden State Warriors matchup in the last decade. The Warriors no longer have Klay Thompson, who has historically always played really well against the Rockets, but Golden State also signed Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade this summer. Their best three players are now Steph Curry, Hield, and Draymond Green. The team should be beatable for Houston, and out of all teams for Houston to match up against in the Play-In, Golden State could be their best bet at a win.
Bronny James and Dalton Knecht were the only additions to the Lakers this offseason. After having many star player's names surrounding their team, Los Angeles was unsuccessful in signing big names. This team is no better and no worse since last season. In the Lakers and Rockets series of four games last season, they tied 2-2. This year's Rockets team has the potential to be better than the Lakers this season, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis might be too much for Houston to handle.
New Orleans had a solid offseason, and they ended last season as the No. 7 seed with a record of 49-33. Like the Lakers, Houston and New Orleans tied 2-2 in their series last season. The Pelicans lost Jonas Valancunias to the Wizards this offseason, but they added Dejounte Murray. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 22.5 points, six assists, and five rebounds with Atlanta last season. The addition of Murray compliments Ingram and Zion Williamson really well. Williamson is going into this season healthy, and looks to be in the best shape of his career. They have a great starting lineup, but their bench does not go as deep as Houston's.
Sacramento, too, had a great offseason. Not only did they re-sign Malik Monk, who has averaged 14.4 points, about three rebounds, and roughly five assists for the Kings in his two seasons there, they also went out and signed DeMar DeRozan. In his career, DeRozan has averaged 21.2 points per game, four rebounds, and four assists. Trading for the six-time All-Star is huge for Sacramento, as this could potentially make them a battle-tested postseason team.
Ja Morant is back for the Grizzlies. After playing only nine games last season due to suspension and a season-ending surgery, he is coming back healthy this year. They finished 27-55 last year, but second in the Western Conference with a record of 51-31 in the 2022-2023 season. The impact that Morant has on the Grizzlies is exceptional. Desmond Bane, who averaged roughly 24 points and six assists last season, will also be returning healthy after playing just 42 games last year. This team will most likely be in the Play-In, or even playoffs, with the return of Morant.
